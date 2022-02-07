Kyndryl and Pure Storage Announce Global Alliance

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Kyndryl and Pure Storage® ( announced a global alliance that joins the expertise and operational experience of Kyndryl with the best-in-class storage technology of Pure to deliver mission-critical capabilities to enterprises.

As part of the new alliance, Kyndryl will become a key delivery partner for Pure, expanding on already integrated solutions and increasing its existing Pure skills and capabilities to drive transformative business outcomes for customers.

Together, Pure and Kyndryl will deliver jointly optimized solutions to address the complex challenges enterprises face related to application and infrastructure modernization, automation, multi-cloud management, containerization, and more – providing cyber resiliency elements natively at the storage layer to enable cloud-based applications coupled with data portability in the cloud or on-premises.

Kyndryl is advancing a strategy that combines deep technical expertise, global industry knowledge and best-in-class technologies from partners to deliver comprehensive and differentiated offerings to customers. Partnering with Pure augments and supports Kyndryl’s approach by providing advanced storage and data management solutions grounded in Pure’s ethos of simplicity, reliability, agility, and innovation that sets the company apart from other infrastructure providers.

All new and enhanced joint offerings can be delivered as-a-service and charged on a consumption basis.