Kyndryl and NetApp form strategic partnership to deliver critical enterprise data infrastructure to BMW Group

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Kyndryl and NetApp announced an agreement with BMW Group, a deal that builds on a strong strategic partnership and the deep experience of both companies in the automotive sector. The agreement combines Kyndryl’s digital infrastructure services with NetApp’s cloud-led, data-centric software technology.

Kyndryl will serve as the lead integrator, applying its expertise and global reach to manage the enterprise storage infrastructure that is critical to the automaker’s production process. NetApp provides the hybrid cloud data infrastructure foundation for all of BMW Group’s data center needs, delivering best-in-industry network-attached (NAS) and scale-out storage infrastructure. The deal covers 17 countries on five continents with Germany, the US, and China as key markets.

“We’re proud that BMW Group has selected Kyndryl for this strategic program. The technology and services that we provide, will be advancing innovation for the entire organization while ensuring operational stability,” said Markus Koerner, President of Kyndryl Germany.

With Kyndryl’s leadership in building, transforming, and managing hybrid infrastructures, BMW will gain operational stability for its most critical systems. Ranked #1 by Gartner in IT Managed Services and with nearly 90,000 infrastructure and cloud experts, Kyndryl offers BMW the global reach and scalability to support all their markets. Kyndryl’s deep industry expertise in the automotive sector – serving 8 out of 10 of the largest global automotive companies – is a key differentiator. Kyndryl’s managed infrastructure-as-a-service model helps deliver greater availability and uptime while reducing the expense and headaches of self-managed infrastructure.

The resilient platform for BMW Group’s future data fabric is based on NetApp solutions and services, a combination that ensures continuous data availability, uninterrupted service delivery, and easy data mobility. This allows BMW Group to use data where it is needed to accelerate innovation and gain new insights, whether in the data center or in the cloud.