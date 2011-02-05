Kyndryl and Cloudera Announce Global Partnership

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Kyndryl and Cloudera announced a global partnership to help customers enable and drive their mission-critical hybrid cloud, multicloud and edge computing data initiatives.

Kyndryl and Cloudera plan to establish a joint innovation center to develop integrated industry solutions and delivery capabilities designed to help customers accelerate their move and migration to the cloud platform and environment of their choice, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

The companies will immediately focus on:

• Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) Migrations and Upgrades: The companies will partner to streamline customer migration and upgrades by leveraging technology and expertise to help customers overcome barriers and shorten time to market.

• Managed Services: Kyndryl will leverage their deep data center modernization and platform management skills to provide state of the art Managed Service capabilities to increase reliability and customer satisfaction.

Kyndryl will apply its three decades of experience of advising, implementing and managing mission critical IT platforms with Cloudera’s hybrid data cloud platform to help companies modernize their data ecosystems and achieve their digital transformation goals. To expand and solidify their technical proficiency with Cloudera products, Kyndryl professionals plan to participate in the CDP certification program.

The companies also plan to focus on delivering large scale transformation capabilities to customers across multiple industries and geographies. The firms plan to leverage Kyndryl’s data framework, toolkits, and global team of data management and AI experts alongside Cloudera’s data, analytics and AI capabilities.