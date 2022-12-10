KuppingerCole Predicts DREAM & CIEAM Market to Grow to 1.44 bn USD by 2025

December 2022 by KuppingerCole

KuppingerCole Analysts predicts the DREAM and CIEAM segment to reach 1.44 bn USD by 2025. From 2020 to 2025, the Compound Annual Growth Rate is estimated at 36.9% enabled by increasing demand. This indicates significant and constant growth for the coming years. The main coverage is of those services in North America, representing 44.3% of the total revenue, followed by EMEA with 29.2%. Nevertheless, new opportunities arise in APAC, which also currently holds a big portion of this revenue, and where the demand is expected to grow.

This growth is enabled by the rise of dynamic cloud environments which require dynamic access. Dynamic cloud architecture is coming to dominate enterprise networks and operations, as business leaders and IT vendors understand a paradigm shift is necessary for organizations to compete as fully digital enterprises. This new architecture incorporates multiple instances of cloud services including IaaS, PaaS and SaaS, as well as hybrid combinations of cloud and on-premises installations and within it all, clusters of teams using and running these clouds. The emergence of non-human identities gaining access to cloud-based resources is also an important part of the new environment.

DREAM based platforms must operate at the speed of the cloud and grant access based on tasks, toolchains, and workloads rather than roles – or only permission access to static resources such as servers or vaults. These platforms include those categorized as CIEM (Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management) platforms that offer rapid access to cloud infrastructure itself and in some more advanced examples, offer granular control of cloud-based resources. Also included within DREAM are the newer PAM for DevOps tools that extend the traditional functionality of PAM for toolchain focused access for DevOps teams. This emerging market is attracting significant attention.