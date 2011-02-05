Kudelski Security Recognized as a Leader in Managed Security Services Evaluation

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group, announced that it has been recognized by Forrester as a leader in their report, The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), Q3 2020.

The Forrester Wave evaluated and ranked 12 top midsize MSSPs based on current offerings, strategy and market presence and identified Kudelski Security as one of three leaders in the evaluation.

In the report, Forrester notes: “Companies seeking a white glove, context-heavy MSS, as well as those looking for an MSSP that can provide ICS native MSS, should strongly consider Kudelski Security.” It adds that industrial control system (ICS) services are a differentiator for Kudelski Security, noting that the company is “one of the few providers with clear ability to deliver MSS for ICS environments that were not solely dependent on vendor hardware solutions.” The report also recognized Kudelski Security’s Cyber Fusion Center (CFC) as being able to “make recommendations for remediation steps specific to each customer”. Kudelski Security received its highest scores in the event analysis and correlation: networks/endpoints and applications, solution usability, and delivery model strategy criteria.

In addition to the Forrester Wave report, Kudelski Security was recently included some of the firm’s other managed security industry research, Now Tech: Global and Emerging Managed Security Service Providers, Q2 2020 and Now Tech: European Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2020, which help security leaders understand the value they can expect from service providers and select vendors based on size and functionality. These recognitions add to a growing list of industry recognition that demonstrates the change Kudelski Security is bringing to the MSSP landscape.