Krystal Hosting Selects Link11 for Robust DDoS Protection

June 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

UK-based cloud computing specialist Krystal Hosting is using Link11’s cloud-native DDoS protection solutions to safeguard its new platform Katapult and web applications against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

Krystal Hosting needed a belt and braces partner who could protect its assets and allow it to pass on the benefits of its robust DDoS protection to customers. Link11 is delivering its patented DDoS protection to the Katapult platform, which utilises machine learning to anticipate unknown threats and safeguards them at all levels.

Soon after bringing Link11 on board, Krystal was faced with a potentially business-critical threat from a group purporting to be Fancy Bear. The email detailed how the attackers would carry out a small but powerful assault as a warning shot, before launching a full-scale attack if they did not receive Bitcoin payment.

Krystal did not respond to the threat, and the criminals launched the test DDoS attack as threatened. However, Link11’s DDoS protection was able to shield the servers; no subsequent larger attack was launched.

Simon Blackler, CEO of Krystal Hosting said: “Given that we offer DDoS protection to our customers as standard, it is vital that our own is up to our high standards. Link11’s receptiveness and personal touch combined with the fact that they protected us from a DDoS attack that impacted one of our competitors, meant that it was a no-brainer to bring them in as a primary provider”.

Krystal Hosting has ambitious plans to expand into the US market, and Link11 is an integral part of the move as a reciprocal partner.