Kingston Digital Releases 128GB Capacity Addition to DataTraveler 2000 Encrypted USB

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., announces the availability of the 128GB DataTraveler® 2000 encrypted USB flash drive.

DataTraveler 2000 features an alphanumeric keypad that allows users to lock the drive with a word or number combination for an easy-to-use PIN providing an extra layer of protection. For additional security, an auto-lock feature is activated when the drive is removed from the host device if not properly shut down before ejection.

DataTraveler 2000 is FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified and offers military-grade 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption. Encryption is done on the drive with no trace of the PIN left on the system. The drive is OS independent, making it easily deployable in work environments where multiple devices and operating systems are in use.

DataTraveler 2000 is available in capacities 4GB to 128GB [1] and is backed by a three-year warranty with free technical support.

[1] Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products.