Kindite Strengthens Microsoft Partnership; Achieves Co-Sell Ready Status

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Kindite announced it had achieved a Co-Sell Ready partner status with Microsoft. Through the co-selling program, Kindite will partner with Microsoft to deliver targeted customer opportunities for IT and data security teams worldwide. This new achievement will allow Microsoft and Kindite to promote a disruptive and robust solution for protecting the data-in-use market, pushing them one step ahead of the competition in the confidential computing race.

Organizations and enterprises using cloud solutions face growing vulnerabilities when it comes to storing and processing data in the cloud. Kindite’s solution allows the separation of encrypted data from its encrypted keys. The state-of-the-art solution offered by Kindite means compromised data is not exposed, as it is kept in its encrypted form, thus preventing both security and compliance complications. Their innovative solutions led Kindite to win a prestigious Network PG’s 2020 IT World Gold Award.

The addition of Kindite’s offering to Microsoft’s range of packaged solutions is another step in Microsoft’s efforts to provide easy access to the highest level of data security. The end goal of effortlessly-consumable security tools for highly-regulated enterprises is closer than ever, as Microsoft partners with Kindite and other vendors to allow minimal code changes in SGX-based confidential computing packages.

The Microsoft co-sell ready program provides tech startups with vast resources to grow their business in the cloud-environment space. These include sales training and marketing support from leading company teams, as well as an assigned customer success manager. Backed by Microsoft’s substantial knowledge and reputation, co-sell partners enjoy a wide range of new market opportunities and growth-driving tools. To be eligible for the program, partners are required to demonstrate impressive business skills and sound technology. They are also expected to prove their ability to generate new leads and customers for Microsoft.

Investing in Cybersecurity companies who are committed to protecting companies against this rising crime, Elron & RDC invested in Kindite during it’s $4 million seed round.