Keysight Technologies Bolsters Technical Support Services

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

KeysightCare is a scalable and comprehensive support model offering best-in-class test and measurement expertise through a dedicated, proactive single point of contact for instruments, software, application measurements and test. This integrated support model is now available with five tiers to meet the specific hardware, software and technical support needs of customers. On August 24, 2020, Keysight released the results of a 3rd party survey that showed nearly all companies that design and develop electronic products experience costly and preventable delays related to test equipment configuration, maintenance or training issues. The survey found that 97% of respondents had experienced production delays that directly caused revenue loss to their business, and 90% of respondents said they would value access to testing expertise from outside the organization and that their test teams would work more efficiently with faster access to technical support experts and knowledge resources.

The newest offering in the KeysightCare portfolio is KeysightCare Technical Support, tailored to cover all Keysight instruments at a customer site, regardless of performance level, use model, warranty period or discontinuance status. Since November 2018, classic KeysightCare Assured is included with the majority of newly delivered Keysight instruments and software. However, customers still operate previously acquired equipment in R&D and manufacturing test setups, which require fast predictable access to technical support experts.

KeysightCare Technical Support provides for committed response time from a live technical support expert, as well as access to technical expertise through the KeysightCare portal and a knowledge center 24x7, which contains decades of R&D expertise in thousands of technical articles and programming examples on leading edge technologies.

KeysightCare is offered in five service levels:

• NEW KeysightCare Technical Support – This entry level technical support offering, removes technical barriers with less than two business days committed response time by technical support and application engineers.

This level is tailored to cover all Keysight instruments at a customer site, regardless of performance level, use model, warranty period, or discontinuance status.

• KeysightCare Assured Delivers Fast Support – This level offers committed four-business-hour technical response, repair coverage with ten-business-day repair turnaround time, and proactive firmware notifications.

• KeysightCare Enhanced Delivers Priority Support – This level offers committed two-business hour technical response, repair coverage with seven-business-day repair turnaround time, calibration coverage with five-business-day turnaround time, and proactive firmware notifications.

• KeysightCare Performance Delivers Enterprise Support – This level offers committed two-clock hour technical response, repair coverage with five-business-day turnaround time, calibration coverage with three-business-day turnaround time, proactive firmware notifications, and 24x7 emergency response

• KeysightCare Software – This level delivers subscription support and protects software investment with flexible licensing options to maintain budget control and balance project’s requirements. Software remains always current with the latest enhancements and measurement standards

Pricing:

KeysightCare delivers support in the test and measurement industry with fast committed response times for repair, calibration and technical support. KeysightCare is value priced compared to purchasing individual service offerings such as warranty, repair or calibration while adding significant value and project risk mitigation. Similarly, volume agreements for KeysightCare Technical Support for installed base coverage of departments, labs or sites are more economical compared to individual asset coverage.