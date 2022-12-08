Key Cloud and Security Trends 2023 - Beyond Human Scale

December 2022 by Nick Westall, CTO, CSI Ltd

With progressively large sets of data and an ever-increasing growth in creative cyberattacks, IT teams are now dealing with operations and threats that go ‘beyond human scale’. Even moderate sized teams can no longer have the ‘eyes’, or visibility, they need to oversee all IT activity to keep their business secure.

So, for 2023, as we move further into more complex IT worlds the application of AI and automation for cloud and security processes will become key to threat detection and prevention, as well as cloud optimisation and cost control. And all this at a time when businesses need to do more with less heads and while dropping into recession.

In terms of cyber security, things will only get worse before they improve. With dynamic, personalised attacks and working beyond human scale, hackers will have significantly more power to cause damage. Then there are the unknown threats. Given the pace of technological development, it’s likely we will be hit within the next few years by forms of cyber-attacks that are hardly conceivable today.

Within this scenario, I see AIOps and SecOps (and SecDevOps) becoming critical in 2023 to help protect against attack. However, despite their best efforts many businesses will still be attacked. So, having the right business continuity practices in place and cyber insurance will be critical to survival. Information Security Management Systems and Cyber Essentials Plus is no longer fit for purpose on their own. And with insurance companies stipulating that companies must have in place more rigorous technical controls, cyber security policies and toolsets before they will insure them, being able to meet these increasing demands will be key in 2023.

While CISOs have much to do in 2023 to add value and avoid risk (whilst not forgetting their ESG/CSR role or keeping their customers at the heart of what they do), they will not only need the commitment of the C-suite, they will also need their involvement.