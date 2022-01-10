Search
Keeper Security Launches Latest Offering: Keeper Secrets Manager

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security announces the launch of Keeper Secrets Manager, a new cloud-based, zero knowledge solution for securing infrastructure secrets such as API keys, certificates, database passwords, access keys and any other type of confidential data.

Keeper Secrets Manager is fully-managed and 100% cloud-based, and it utilizes a new patent-pending security architecture. Additionally, it leverages the same zero-knowledge security model as Keeper’s top-rated enterprise password management (EPM) platform. While competing secrets management solutions require customers to buy special hardware, install a proxy service or use a specific cloud services provider, Keeper Secrets Manager seamlessly integrates into nearly any data environment, without requiring additional hardware or cloud-hosted infrastructure. It offers out-of-the-box integrations with a wide variety of DevOps tools, including Github Actions, Kubernetes, Ansible and more.

Keeper Secrets Manager is a natural extension of the Keeper Enterprise Password Management (EPM) platform. It is incorporated into the Keeper Web Vault, Desktop App and Admin Console, with integrations into Keeper’s Advanced Reporting and Alerts Module (ARAM), BreachWatch, Webhooks, SIEM integration and compliance tools.




