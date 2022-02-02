Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Keeper Security Announces Acquisition of Glyptodon

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security announced the acquisition of Glyptodon, the creator of Glyptodon Enterprise, a remote access gateway which provides DevOps and IT teams with effortless access to RDP, SSH, VNC and Kubernetes endpoints through a web browser. Glyptodon is also the company that invented and maintains Apache Guacamole, the open source platform used by millions of people for accessing remote desktops.

The acquisition enhances Keeper Security’s continued evolution in the identity and access cybersecurity space, particularly in enabling hyper-secure access to remote resources. It includes integration of Glyptodon Enterprise into Keeper Security’s zero-trust and zero-knowledge security and encryption architecture, resulting in a highly-secure, agentless remote access platform, without the need of a virtual private network (VPN).

Keeper will continue to support the open-source Apache Guacamole project while also advancing the capabilities of its fully-supported, commercial version. Alongside the public announcement, Keeper has integrated Glyptodon and Keeper Secrets Manager, providing encrypted vault storage of access credentials. In the coming months ahead, Keeper Security plans to enhance Glyptodon and integrate advanced capabilities into the Keeper Enterprise platform.




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 