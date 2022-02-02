Keeper Security Announces Acquisition of Glyptodon

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security announced the acquisition of Glyptodon, the creator of Glyptodon Enterprise, a remote access gateway which provides DevOps and IT teams with effortless access to RDP, SSH, VNC and Kubernetes endpoints through a web browser. Glyptodon is also the company that invented and maintains Apache Guacamole, the open source platform used by millions of people for accessing remote desktops.

The acquisition enhances Keeper Security’s continued evolution in the identity and access cybersecurity space, particularly in enabling hyper-secure access to remote resources. It includes integration of Glyptodon Enterprise into Keeper Security’s zero-trust and zero-knowledge security and encryption architecture, resulting in a highly-secure, agentless remote access platform, without the need of a virtual private network (VPN).

Keeper will continue to support the open-source Apache Guacamole project while also advancing the capabilities of its fully-supported, commercial version. Alongside the public announcement, Keeper has integrated Glyptodon and Keeper Secrets Manager, providing encrypted vault storage of access credentials. In the coming months ahead, Keeper Security plans to enhance Glyptodon and integrate advanced capabilities into the Keeper Enterprise platform.