Kasten by Veeam Announces New K10 V4.5 Kubernetes Data Management Platform

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Kasten K10 V4.5 new capabilities include a wealth of innovative features for Kubernetes DevOps teams and administrators:

Improved out-of-the-box experience

Kasten K10 V4.5 provides out of the box integration with a complete set of tools to effectively deploy, manage, monitor and troubleshoot Kubernetes environments. The inclusion of pre-integrated tools can help minimize time to market for new deployments, and offers the flexibility to select the best tools available in the wider Kubernetes ecosystem to avoid vendor lock-in. Kasten K10 V4.5 also includes added coverage for Kafka, Apache Cassandra, K8ssandra, and Amazon RDS.

Edge support and improved data security

Kubernetes has emerged as the defacto standard for orchestrating containers in edge environments driven by applications like video streaming, AI, and high-volume retail applications, Kasten K10 V4.5 supports secure and reliable data backup and recovery no matter where it is needed. The addition of K3s and EKS Anywhere Kubernetes distributions lets enterprises secure all edge applications from data loss, corruption, or malicious attacks.

Expanded ecosystem support

Customers continue to demand increased support of more storage, data services and Kubernetes distribution partner technologies. By broadening its ecosystem support, Kasten K10 provides more features and capabilities to a wider number of users, de-risking and enriching customer environments while enabling them to take advantage of the latest Kubernetes advancements. The latest release also makes it easier for customers to access and purchase Kasten K10 supported solutions through a wider range of partner organizations and their marketplaces.

For Kubernetes clusters running on VMware vSphere, Kasten K10 V4.5 extends the value of customer’s existing Veeam investments with support for shared Veeam Backup & Replication storage repositories. This new innovation brings new backup target support for additional storage types, such as Cisco S3260 and HPE Apollo servers, ReFS- and XFS- formatted block storage, deduplication appliances, and SMB targets.