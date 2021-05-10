Kaspersky’s security experts teach hard skills in new ‘GReAT Ideas. Balalaika Edition’ community talk

May 2021 by Kaspersky

Kaspersky is set to hold the latest of its GReAT Ideas sessions, a series of thematic online events created to support the cybersecurity community and share the company’s latest threat research findings and hands-on expertise. On May 5, the ‘GReAT Ideas: Balalaika Edition’ will host experts from the Russian Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT), who will talk through the latest cybersecurity news and give workshops on reverse engineering and root cause analysis.

Already well-established, the event will kick off with a fireside chat between Brian Bartholomew, principal security researcher in Kaspersky’s GReAT, and a surprise speaker, who will cover the latest news that shook the cybersecurity community in the past months.

Denis Legezo, senior security researcher from Kaspersky’s GReAT, will focus on the new WildPressure campaign running in the Middle East and take apart the new malware uncovered by the campaign. During the workshop, Denis will demonstrate how to understand the Trojan’s functionality, and the RTTI data that authors have left inside it.

The event will be concluded with the ‘exploit root cause analysis for newbies’ workshop, led by Boris Larin, zero-day exploits hunter, Kaspersky. In this workshop, Boris will explain how to set up a testing environment, share a step-by-step guide on how he analysed the latest zero-day exploits found in the wild, as well as some additional tips and tricks.

“GReAT Ideas has been created to contribute to the community, unite researchers and share the expertise we have. This time we upped our game and decided to host a highly practical GReAT Ideas session. We hope that the knowledge our team shares will help researchers – both beginners and experienced – to advance their skills,” comments Sergey Novikov, deputy director of Global Research and Analysis Team, Kaspersky.

GReAT Ideas is a series of talks that provide the inside scoop on the inner workings of Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team. Inspired by the regular team meet-ups held internally, as well as by the Security Analyst Summit’s friendly atmosphere of exchanging knowledge, these events will empower viewers with information about the threat landscape. This includes details on the most recently discovered threat cases and techniques used in the cybersecurity world, directly from the GReAT experts.