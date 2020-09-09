Kaspersky releases its IT threat evolution report for PCs during Q2 2020

September 2020 by Kaspersky

Kaspersky has released its IT threat evolution report which explores the breakdown of PC threats detected by Kaspersky Security Network within the second quarter of 2020.

The report has revealed that the UK is listed in ninth place (5.90%) for the geographical distribution of threats from macOS after the discovery of new versions of previously known threats and one new backdoor, which received the verdict of Backdoor.OSX.Lador.a – a malware notable for being written in Go, a language gaining in popularity as a way of targeting the macOS platform. Overall, the rankings of the most common threats for the macOS platform have not changed drastically when compared to the previous quarter and are still largely made up of adware.

Exploit distribution findings also revealed that vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Office suite are the most common ones (72%) used by cybercriminals during cyberattacks, with exploits for popular browsers accounting for about 12% in Q2. As we are currently in a situation where, suddenly, many individuals are outside of the protective ring offered by a corporate network, this trend could be a result of more people having to work from home or remotely.

Mobile threats are down from Q2 2019, but malicious installers have increased since Q1 2020. This is a rising trend with Kaspersky having detected 1,245,894 malicious installers, which is an increase of 93,232 over the previous quarter.

Additional key findings include:

• Kaspersky solutions blocked 899,744,810 attacks launched from online resources in 203 countries across the globe.

• As many as 286,229,445 unique URLs triggered Web Anti-Virus components.

• Attempted infections by malware designed to steal money via online access to bank accounts were logged on the computers of 181,725 unique users.

• Ransomware attacks were defeated on the computers of 154,720 unique users