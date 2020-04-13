Kaspersky protects remote working with new tool that helps control shadow IT

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Kaspersky announces new edition of Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud. This software helps control the unauthorised use of potentially unsecure applications and sites by employees. The control over cloud services helps organisations minimise the risk of corporate data being exposed to a breach, while allowing employees to work from anywhere.

This new tool will help IT administrators maintain more transparency over corporate IT and ensure that only trusted cloud services are used within their organisation. The cloud discovery feature allows them to establish the list of authorised cloud services which meet corporate security policies, and ensure this list is adhered to. Data about applications is given in a dashboard, which allows administrators to tweak access for different user profiles, and set privileges for different groups of users according to their working needs.

In addition, to help organisations keep their cloud email inboxes and collaboration tools safe, Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud now includes Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365. This protects all Microsoft Office 365 applications, including Exchange Online, OneDrive and SharePoint Online, and ensures secure file sharing through Microsoft Teams. In addition, scanning of files uploaded into SharePoint Online, OneDrive and Microsoft Teams ensures that malware isn’t spread across corporate endpoints.