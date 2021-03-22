Kaspersky named a leader in external threat intelligence services

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Influential research and advisory company Forrester has recognised Kaspersky as a ‘Leader’ in external threat intelligence services in its ‘The Forrester Wave™: External Threat Intelligence Services Q1, 2021’ report. The report provides a significant benchmark for organisations interested in threat intelligence (TI) services worldwide.

In Kaspersky’s recent IT Security Economics Report it was found that threat intelligence is considered an area of investment for 41% of enterprises and 39% of SMBs in response to a data breach. Recognition from Forrester highlights leading providers for these organisations, who are looking for the most holistic insights off the back of independent analysis and evaluation.

The Q1 2021 External Threat Intelligence Services report provides an overview of trends in the TI landscape and evaluated twelve providers’ expertise. Kaspersky was one of only three vendors to be named a leader in this external threat intelligence services evaluation.

In the report Forrester went on to say that “Kaspersky is a frontrunner for intelligence quality”, with the company receiving one of the top two scores in the current offering category. Forrester gave the company top score possible in the Cyber threat intelligence criterion. The report also gave Kaspersky the highest score possible in the threat hacking criterion, defined as having superior visibility into state-nexus operations and its first-hand observations; as well as tracking criminal and hacktivist threats.

Forester also noted Kaspersky’s ability to answer customers’ requests for information (RFIs). As a result, “reference customers were very satisfied with Kaspersky’s information quality as well as its process to help clients measure efficiency and results”.

Backed by a world-leading team of researchers and analysts, Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Services was found by Forrester to be applicable for businesses of all sizes.

“With petabytes of rich threat data to mine, advanced machine learning technologies and a unique pool of global experts, Kaspersky supports its customers with the latest threat intelligence from around the world; helping them mitigate the threat of even previously unseen cyber-attacks,” comments Anton Ivanov, Vice President of Threat Research, Kaspersky. “It is great to have been recognised by independent analysts as a Leader, and to also receive such positive feedback from customers surveyed for this report.”

Kaspersky Threat Intelligence is available within the Kaspersky Expert Security framework. The framework represents a holistic strategy to help equip, inform and guide in-house experts to face the full spectrum of today’s complex threats, APTs and targeted attacks. The framework also includes Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack Platform and Kaspersky EDR solutions, enabling threat discovery and detection, investigation and timely remediation of incidents.