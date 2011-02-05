Powered by SAS: Kaspersky launches an online series of high-calibre threat talks

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team – which works on uncovering APTs, cyber-espionage campaigns, major malware, ransomware, and underground cyber-criminal trends across the world – the event will introduce the friendly atmosphere of a cybersecurity conference to the viewers at home. The online event is open to all threat intelligence professionals and enthusiasts around the world for free.

Dubbed as ‘GReAT Ideas. Powered by SAS’, this series of talks will provide the inside scoop on the inner workings of GReAT. Inspired by the regular team meet-ups held internally, as well as by the Security Analyst Summit’s friendly atmosphere of exchanging knowledge, these events will empower viewers with information about the threat landscape. This includes details on the most recently found threat cases and techniques used in the cybersecurity world, directly from the GReAT experts.

The events will explore recent and freshly discovered APT cases, insights, custom in-house tools, real-world examples of using threat intelligence and Kaspersky products - along with much more. Each talk will include four 15 to 20-minute presentations on cutting edge tools, current projects and the most recent APTs discovered by GReAT.

The first “GReAT Ideas. Powered by SAS” will uncover the following topics:

Linking attacks to threat actors: case studies

Threat hunting with Kaspersky’s new malware attribution engine

Microcin-2020: GitLab programmers ban, async sockets and the sock

The next generation IoT honeypots