Kaspersky empowers its Digital Footprint Intelligence with a service for taking down malicious domains

January 2022 by Kaspersky

The Kaspersky Takedown Service provides end-to-end management of the entire process of taking down malicious and phishing domains. Together with Kaspersky Digital Footprint, which helps analysts explore the adversary’s view of their company resources, it allows companies to effectively respond to malicious sources or phishing threats targeted at your organisation and your customers.

Every week, Google detects about 46,000 new malicious websites, and every single day Kaspersky blocks more than 15,000 phishing and scam URLs. If a company cannot eliminate the adversarial content, its clients may fall victim to spoofing websites and provide attackers with access to their personal and financial information. Businesses also may face serious data leaks caused by botnets controlled by attackers’ command and control (C&C) servers. All of this can lead to brand damage, as well as a loss of revenue and customer trust. However, managing the takedown of malicious and phishing domains is a complex process that requires special expertise, resources, and time. Due to Kaspersky’s extensive experience in threat research and long-term cooperation with international organisations and law enforcement agencies, including INTERPOL and Europol, as well as Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), Kaspersky Takedown Service will ensure effective protection of businesses’ online services and reputation.

Due to its global coverage, no matter where the malicious phishing domain is located, the service can quickly dispose of it. To do this, Kaspersky prepare all the necessary evidence, including a copy of the website, screenshots and traffic dump, both manually and via automated tools; they then send the request for the takedown to the relevant local or regional authority that has the legal rights to shut down the resource. A customer will be notified about every step of the process until the requested domain is successfully removed.

The service can be purchased independently or within a Digital Footprint Intelligence (DFI) subscription. In the first case, customers can submit requests for takedown of certain undesirable domains they discovered via Kaspersky Company Account[1], and in the second, the DFI service will take over identifying of malicious or phishing resources attacking the customer. Customer will receive a notification that harmful content was identified and after this may initiate the takedown process. Standard package includes ten takedowns per month and can be customised depending on customer’s needs.

“Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence, empowered with Takedown Service, is an important supplement to our Threat Intelligence portfolio. Just like the other Kaspersky TI products, this service combines our experience to fulfill actual customers’ needs and reduce the burden on their cybersecurity departments, allowing in-house specialists to focus on higher priority goals,” comments Vladimir Kuskov, Head of Threat Exploration at Kaspersky.