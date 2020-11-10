Kaspersky detects scammers’ growing interest amid the launch of a popular gaming console

November 2020 by Kaspersky

Amid the announcement of the next generation of video game consoles, phishers and scammers are becoming increasing interested in using the launch of the new PlayStation to their advantage. Only in October Kaspersky has found about 130 suspicious resources around the world mentioning ‘PlayStation’ in their names, which is half the number of such websites detected between January and October.

These sites mainly offer visitors the chance to pre-order the PlayStation 5 by making a prepayment or by leaving personal information. Some webpages even offered purchasing the console at a lower price than the official retail cost. There were also resources that stated there was a special sale price available for the previous version of console – the PlayStation 4. They attributed the discount to the release of the new PS5.

“We would like to remind users that if something on the internet looks too good to be true, then it is probably a scam. Messages about sales and pre-orders should be checked on reliable sources and we advise against clicking on links from suspicious emails or messages on messengers and social networks. It is also recommended to install a security solution with up-to-date databases of phishing and spam resources,” says Kaspersky’s security expert Tatyana Sidorina.