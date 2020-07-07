Kaspersky comments on cyber risk posed by ’smart robotic cribs’

July 2020 by David Emm, Principal security Researcher at Kaspersky

Following the announcement this morning that a range of ’smart robotic cribs’ will soon enter the market, David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky has issued the below comment around the potential cybersecurity risk and how consumers can ensure their family is protected.

David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky, said: “These robotic cribs present the same cybersecurity risks as many other devices that have only recently become connected – if they’re smart, they can be hacked. If a hacker is able to gain access to your account, they could also gain access to the microphones and sensors within the product, and take control of it. We have seen this happen to baby monitors and smart home devices too, where hackers have spoken to babies through smart monitors and couples have had their intimate moments eavesdropped on.

“The smart phone linked to connected devices is also vulnerable. If compromised, hackers can gain access to the person’s account, which could hold sensitive data, including contact and banking details. For anyone considering using smart devices, they should take the following measures:

• Review privacy and security settings

• Switch off any functionality that you don’t want

• Change any default passwords

• Check that the product/accompanying app can be updated, and be sure to apply updates as soon as they are available”