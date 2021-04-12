Kaspersky comment: Rumored hack of social networking site Clubhouse

April 2021 by Denis Legezo, security expert at Kaspersky

In response to the rumored hack of social networking site Clubhouse, Kaspersky security expert Denis Legezo is available for comment. This is not the first time Clubhouse has experience security concerns, and Denis urges users to exercise caution when using the platform. Please see below for previous comment on Clubhouse’s security issues. Following previous reports of security threats within the app, Denis Legezo, security expert at Kaspersky, comments:

“There are two main things here: the sale of invites; and fake applications. Both scenarios are united by one thing – the desire to exploit users’ interest in the social platform. The first scenario is simply monetization on a small scale. However, the second scenario is more serious. Attackers can distribute malicious code under the guise of popular software – for instance, a fake version of Clubhouse for Android. A fake malicious application can do exactly what you allow it to do in the security settings of your Android – to get a rough or accurate location of the device, record audio and video, attain access to messengers, etc. Some more unusual tricks are also possible. For instance, if attackers implement the capacity to record audio, and this function is allowed on the device, they would be able to use high quality recordings to train their machine algorithms, to create more sophisticated deep fakes. The best way to keep safe is to be vigilant about what you download, and to maintain proper security settings on your smartphone.”