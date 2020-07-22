Kaspersky comment: Loveholidays targeted by vishing scam

July 2020 by David Emm, Principal security Researcher at Kaspersky

David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky, said, "This act of voice-phishing is particularly unpleasant as there is an element of emotional trauma involved - not only have victims’ holidays been cancelled, but now they are at risk of losing their money as well. As society is trying to return to some form of normality, criminals have naturally chosen to try and exploit one more aspect of the pandemic to con people out of their money. This scam has the potential to affect a large number of loveholidays customers, so it’s important that individuals take extra precautions as it can be hard to spot telephone scams. Here are a couple of tips to help recognise an attack:

* As a matter of good practice, companies should not usually ask for bank details over the phone, so if they do this could be a clear sign that the caller is not from a legitimate organisation

* If an organisation calls you, you have no way to verify their legitimacy - it could be anyone calling you! So do not give our any personal information. Instead, hang up and call the organisation they claim to represent yourself using a number you know is legitimate.

* Don’t feel under pressure - it’s tempting to give in when being put on the spot, but victims should take a couple of deep breaths and write down any information about the caller to report to the legitimate organisation or to the police later on."