Kaspersky comment: Fake NHS vaccine messages sent in banking fraud scam

January 2021 by David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky

"Cybercriminals are always on the lookout for topical issues they can exploit to trick the unwary into installing malware or disclosing personal information that can be used to access their online accounts. The latest advancements in the COVID-19 vaccine provides them with the perfect storm – it’s a topic that’s of interest to everyone around the world and one that is persistent. Cybercriminals are exploiting the disruption caused by the pandemic through a range of phishing and malware attacks. These include messages telling recipients they are ’eligible to apply for your vaccine’ with a link to a bogus NHS website. With the coronavirus outbreak making the headlines daily, scams are only becoming more credible and convincing and people must remain vigilant.”

Kaspersky offers the following tips on how people can protect themselves from coronavirus-related fraud:

• Protect all devices with a reputable Internet security product, including mobile devices.

• Always apply the latest updates to your operating systems and apps as soon as they become available.

• Only use apps from trusted sources, e.g. Google Play, the App Store, or those provided by your employer or school or college.

• Only use trusted networks for online activities. If it’s not your network, and you must go online, use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to secure your connection.

• Always type-in web addresses yourself. Don’t click on links or attachments, or respond to unsolicited messages.

• Backup your data regularly to an external drive that you keep offline to avoid losing your work.