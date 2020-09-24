Kaspersky comment: Amazon security drone could give hackers a virtual key to someone’s home

Following news this morning that Amazon has unveiled a miniature security drone to patrol a home whilst the occupant is away, David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky, has issued the below comment, urging potential buyers to consider the cybersecurity risks involved and ensure all necessary precautions are taken.

David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky, said: “The development of unmanned security drones presents a whole new wave of cybersecurity risks. If hacked, this smart technology could provide cybercriminals with a complete map of an individual’s home – including the location of valuable items and possible access points to the house. The linked smartphone is also vulnerable to attack. If the connection between the drone and phone is compromised, then hackers can gain access to the individual’s sensitive data, including contact and banking details.

"For anyone considering buying this miniature security drone, or indeed any smart device, the usual measures should be taken:

Ensure that your router, which acts as a hub for all your smart devices is secure – use a strong password and enable WPA2 encryption.

Change the default password on all smart devices you use.

Check that the product can be updated and be sure to enable automatic updates if available.”