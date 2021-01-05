Kaspersky and Alias Robotics enhance protection for industrial robots

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Kaspersky and Alias Robotics have partnered to boost cyber-protection for robots that are used in operational technology (OT) infrastructure. As recently confirmed in a dedicated case study, Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity and Alias Robotics’ Robot Immune System (RIS) solutions can work together and successfully prevent attacks on OT networks with robots, harden control stations and protect robot endpoints from being compromised.

Robotics is one of the key components of Industry 4.0. The implementation of industrial robots is increasing, with the market expected to grow exponentially and exceed $24 billion by 2025. Used in many industrial operations, robots represent another type of endpoint in OT infrastructure. However, protecting them requires a special approach, since robots represent a separate, complex and connected system with specific protocols and tools.

As proven throughout the case study, Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity and Robot Immune System, a dedicated robot endpoint protection platform by Alias Robotics, together protect all levels of the OT environment where robots are used – from robot controllers to processes and operations. This was tested with three attack vectors, including process network insider, controller insider and compromising the robot operating system (ROS) network.

The research showed that Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity for Networks enables network asset management and successfully detects network attacks and anomalies in OT environments. Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity for Nodes adds complex protection for industrial control stations while Robot Immune System provides dedicated protection for robot controllers.