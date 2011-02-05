Kaspersky achieves ISO 27001 certification

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

ISO/IEC 27001 is the most widely used information security standard prepared and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards. It includes requirements on how to implement, monitor, maintain, and continually improve an Information Security Management System (ISMS) within the context of the organization and its business needs. Conformity with this internationally recognized standard lies at the core of Kaspersky’s approach to implementing and managing information security, as it proves the completeness and rigor of security controls while providing clients with an additional level of assurance.

Certification was validated following an assessment done by the independent certification body TÜV AUSTRIA. It covered management systems of the delivery of malicious and suspicious files using the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) infrastructure, as well as safe storage and access to these files in the company’s Distributed File System (KLDFS). This include the company’s data centers in Zurich, Switzerland; Frankfurt, Germany; Toronto, Canada and Moscow, Russia.

“TÜV AUSTRIA aims to protect society and businesses from a variety of risks of any nature. As digitalization is the main common trend of the world’s developments it creates both significant opportunities and major risks as public and/or private information could be lost or corrupted. So we appreciate it very much that such a significant global market player as Kaspersky shows its commitment for following the internationally recognized standard for information security management,” commented Detlev Henze, Head of TÜV AUSTRIA Group’s TÜV TRUST IT GmbH.

“Today, IT technologies make our world truly global, with humans, enterprises and states tightly interconnected. As soon as one of these elements is threatened, then most of us are affected. We can no longer just assess risk from a domestic perspective, with our business and private life spanning international borders and networks. So, the real protection issue is one of global scale processes, international infrastructure and shared resources, being used in critical moments as one. This is why we commend Kaspersky’s approach to construct its information security system and apply for certification with such a wide network of subsidiaries in various countries, to demonstrate its accumulative power and business continuity efforts,” added Dmitry Yartsev, Director General of TÜV AUSTRIA office in Moscow.

Certification is publicly available in the TÜV AUSTRIA Certificate Directory and also on the Kaspersky website here. The ISO 27001 audit is yet another step in the Global Transparency Initiative, announced in 2017, to further ensure its partners and customers that the company’s products and services are not only the best when it comes to protection from cyberthreats, but also treats customer data with the highest level of respect and care. In 2019 the company achieved the SOC 2 Type 1 audit, issued by one of the Big Four accounting firms, which confirms that the development and release of Kaspersky’s AV databases are protected from unauthorized changes by strong security controls.