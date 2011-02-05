Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection is now available on Macs with Apple Silicon

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Kaspersky has updated the first of its security solutions, VPN Secure Connection, to run natively on Macs powered by M1. With an increase in remote working, the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) has significantly grown this year. Understanding the need for privacy when exploring the web, Kaspersky is constantly updating its solutions to work smoothly with the most innovative platforms, by developing native support for the newest hardware.

Apple’s powerful M1 system on chip (SoC) delivers improved performance and efficiency to Mac users. And with the latest update of Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection, users of the latest MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini, all powered by M1, can enjoy best-in-class speed while transferring data over a secure VPN tunnel, keeping their online activity private, and hiding their IP address and location. They can connect to more than 2,000 servers across 40 locations in more than 35 countries all over the world including the USA, Germany, Singapore, and many others. The premium version of Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection also offers the ‘Kill Switch’ feature that automatically shuts down all traffic from a device if the VPN connection is lost.

The updated solution works across both M1- and Intel-powered Macs. It is available as a free or premium version. Users can learn more about the new Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection, as well as download the free version or buy an extended one, here.