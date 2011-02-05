Kaspersky Comment: WFH is a cybersecurity \"ticking time bomb\"

September 2021 by Kaspersky

HP recently released an HP Wolf Security report titled "Rebellions & Rejection." The findings detail employee pushback due to company cybersecurity policies and operational drawbacks for IT teams overseeing these networks. In response to the report, please see below an additional comment from David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky.

“The findings reported by HP detailing employee pushback due to company cybersecurity policies is an interesting picture of the new challenges businesses face with workers and IT teams working remotely. One effect of employee frustration at corporate policies is to use their own equipment instead, which presents an immense risk to businesses by creating Shadow IT. With more than 90% of all cyber breaches being caused by human error, companies must have complete oversight of how their IT systems and hardware are being used by remote workforces. Without knowing what tech is potentially in contact with a business’s data systems, IT and cybersecurity teams have difficulty anticipating how the data belonging to a business can be potentially compromised, sold on, and even held for ransom.

“Alarmingly, 46% of cybersecurity incidents last year were contributed to by staff lacking cybersecurity awareness and knowledge. This was primarily the result of social engineering and phishing scams, which trick individuals into compromising their own security. Cyberattacks based on scams like these are becoming more sophisticated at exploiting uninformed employees, especially those currently working in less secure remote working environments, and shadow IT only amplifies these threats. By hindering the visibility of an IT team, shadow IT diminishes their ability to provide advice and support on the potential threats as they occur – leaving employees and businesses vulnerable.”