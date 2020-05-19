Kaspersky Comment: Security flaws found in NHS contact-tracing app

May 2020 by David Emm, Principal security Researcher at Kaspersky

“COVID-19 is uppermost in everyone’s minds at the moment; many people will be anxious to do everything they can to limit the spread of the virus, including using of the forthcoming NHS contact tracing app once it’s available. So it’s alarming to learn that a number of security flaws have been found in the app – especially when considering how vital this may be in protecting the country from a second wave of the virus.

“There have also been concerns raised about data being held centrally, in contrast to the decentralised model being adopted by many other countries. Worries about privacy have also prompted the UK Joint Committee on Human Rights to draft a bill that spells out a framework for how data gathered using the app will be stored and used. It’s important that government ensures the privacy and security of those using the NHS contact tracing app, since its widespread use will require public confidence.”