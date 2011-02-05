Kaspersky Comment: Ikea France fined €1m for snooping on staff

June 2021 by David Emm, Principal Security Researcher, Global Research Kaspersky Lab

“Heightened workplace surveillance is a trend that’s occurring across all sectors, especially following the move to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research found that 44% of the UK’s pandemic-forced home working contingent have had monitoring software installed on company-provided devices. This is naturally having a massive effect on wellbeing, with 46% of UK employees working overtime as a direct result of workplace surveillance, and a further 25% admitting they work ’harder’ for fear of being perceived as lazy.

Aside from the obvious risks of burnout and resentment, this sharp increase in surveillance also leads to an increased risk of shadow IT and associated threats. We found that 44% of those who have had monitoring software installed on their work device use their own personal devices and software to avoid surveillance for work purposes. While the need to manage company resources may be understandable, especially for staff working remotely, employers need to find the ‘sweet spot’ between managing resources and spying on people- and keep workers informed of these measures.”