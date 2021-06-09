Kaspersky Comment: Gaming giant hacked and source code stolen

June 2021 by David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky

David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky: “The gaming industry is hugely lucrative, and with the UK video games market hitting a record £7bn last year as lockdown fuelled an unprecedented boom in the popularity of online gaming. However, it’s also becoming an increasingly attractive target for cybercriminals. With gaming being a huge, and growing industry, source code to popular games is a valuable asset to cybercriminals. This news is an alarming reminder that intellectual property and other valuable data can be accessed if not protected effectively.

“Gaming companies should secure their systems and ensure that they update operating systems and applications in a timely manner. In addition, it also requires that they anticipate attacks by identifying weak spots, use threat intelligence to track the TTPs (tactics, techniques and procedures) of potential attackers and proactively monitor their systems for signs of intrusion.”