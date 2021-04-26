Search
Kaspersky Comment: Facebook and Google ’failed to remove scam adverts’

April 2021 by David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky

Following the news that Facebook and Google ’failed to remove scam adverts’, please find a comment the from David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky.

“While tech giants, regulators and the Government need to go to greater lengths to prevent scams from flourishing, tech firms also have a responsibility to raise awareness and educate users of potential dangers, as well as make it easier for people to report suspected scams. Education/awareness is one of the greatest tools in fighting cybercrime, but it’s important that consumers also remain vigilant and do all they can to minimise their own risk of fraud. It may be a scammer pretending to be a new account for a company, organisation or brand. People should protect all of their computing devices, including mobiles; and apply updates to their operating systems and applications as soon as they become available; this will reduce their risk from malware and adware. On top of this, they should be wary of offers that seem to good to be true. It’s always safer to type in the web address of a company, rather than clicking on random links.”




