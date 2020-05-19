Kaspersky Comment: EasyJet admits nine million customers hacked

May 2020 by David Emm, Principal security Researcher at Kaspersky

“This breach affects a large number of people and, while it’s good to see that customer passwords have not been compromised, the data that has been stolen – including e-mail addresses, credit card details and customer travel details – will offer plenty of grist to the cybercriminals’ mill. Anyone affected by the breach should be especially cautious about responding to unsolicited messages, since it’s likely that criminals will exploit the situation to send out phishing messages offering ‘too good to be true’ offers. They should also check their bank accounts regularly for any suspicious activity.

“We would recommend that everyone protects their devices with robust security protection, and applies operating system and application updates as soon as they become available. We would also urge people to use unique, complex passwords for all their online accounts and take advantage of two-factor or two-step authentication where a provider offers this.”