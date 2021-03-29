Kaseya’s annual MSP Benchmark Survey finds security a top concern for over half of managed service providers

March 2021 by Kaseya

Security tops the list of problems facing MSPs in EMEA in 2021, with 54% citing it as their biggest concern according to the latest MSP Benchmark Survey from Kaseya, the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). With the past 12 months dominated by home working due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, a further 48% expressed worries over the challenges of managing the devices and technology used by remote workers.

Additional findings reveal that the threat of cyber-crime is a key driver to these increased concerns. Due to the mass shift of workforces to remote locations, cybercriminals were more active than ever in 2020. 71% of respondents stated that 10 to 20% of their clients had experienced at least one cyber-attack in the previous 12 months.

Mike Puglia, Chief Strategy Officer at Kaseya commented, “In our current work-from-anywhere environment, MSPs have their hands full enabling and maintaining business operations for their customers. MSPs and their customers faced extraordinary challenges when it came to remote workforce management, IT security and backup and disaster recovery. Even so, these three areas present the biggest opportunities for growth as we move into the post-pandemic era.” Further results from the survey reflected the increased demand for security services from clients, with revenue from this offering having risen in the past 12 months for 57% of MSPs. 15% of MSPs have also witnessed average growth in monthly recuring revenue by more than 20% over the past three years. Such is the growth in demand that the global managed services market is expected to reach €226bn by 2026, up from €125bn in 2020.

“We hope MSPs can use the findings in this report to inform strong decision-making in 2021. Based on the insights, there is tremendous opportunity for service providers to diversify their offerings and tackle any IT issue with a single platform that produces greater efficiency, lowers costs, and drives higher profitability,” Puglia added.