Kaseya’s Latest Innovation Cycle Strengthens IT Complete Platform to Support Ongoing Remote Work and Compliance Requirements

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

This past year has seen IT teams stretched thin due to remote work requirements as well as the continued threat of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. At the same time, small businesses are attempting to navigate a new landscape of complicated regulatory compliance obligations. To further support MSPs and SMBs facing these urgent and ever-evolving issues, Kaseya’s product innovations focused on advancements to its unparalleled security and compliance suites.

Key Product Enhancements

• Unified RMM: VSA 9.5.4 features a growing list of capabilities tied to Kaseya’s Unified RMM strategy, which holistically tackles the ever-growing ecosystem of connected devices:

o Virtual Machine Network Discovery: Virtual Machine Network Discovery automates the discovery and mapping all VMware and Microsoft Hyper-V hosts and virtual machines, giving users greater visibility through an expanded network topology map of the entire IT environment. With this greater visibility, users can detect and remediate potential issues more effectively.

o New Advanced Linux Support: VSA 9.5.4 expands Live Connect functionality for Linux, allowing users to remotely troubleshoot and resolve issues on Linux devices to maintain a high level of system availability. This update allows users to view real-time information on Linux devices from a single dashboard, increasing efficiency and allowing for more streamlined management of all devices in the IT environment.

• Backup and Disaster Recovery: The newest addition to Unitrends’ Recovery Series appliances, Gen 9 MAX delivers supercharged computing power for on-site recovery and application hosting. Gen 9 MAX appliances are available through a subscription-based model that allows organisations to protect their data with minimal up-front costs.

• Enhanced IT Documentation:

o Network Glue discovery and documentation of Active Directory Security Groups: This feature enables technicians to check Active Directory (AD) user permissions directly in IT Glue without having to navigate to their AD server.

o MyGlue Help Center Update: Users can now share documents in the MyGlue Help Center with select MyGlue accounts, allowing MSPs to provide common process documents to their clients.

o Archive Flexible Assets: The latest Archive feature allows users in IT Glue and MyGlue to section off documentation that is no longer needed but should not be deleted within Configurations, Passwords, Documents and Flexible Assets.

o Password Access Workflow: This new feature in IT Glue and GlueConnect provides users with instant notifications each time a sensitive password is accessed or copied.

• Compliance: Kaseya Compliance Manager for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) automates the rigorous cybersecurity assessment and documentation process outlined by the Department of Defense, and is now available for the 130 controls that make up Level 3. This addition provides MSPs the ability to help SMBs navigate Levels 1 through 3 of CMMC as well as the NIST 800-171 interim rule.

• Security:

o BullPhish ID users now can create customised emails and training kits for simulations that mimic industry-specific phishing attacks. Additionally, a new portal for end-users allows individuals to track the trainings they have completed.

o Graphus has enhanced its capabilities to include the detection of internal email attacks originating from and targeting users within an organisation. The enhancement, which will alert users when there is an abnormality detected in the trusted profile of the internal sender, provides an even greater level of protection from business email compromise.

New IT Complete Workflow Integrations

• VSA and IT Glue:

o VSA 1-Click and IT Glue: VSA 1-Click provides a streamlined method for technicians to access endpoints using Remote Control, and the integration allows for the use of credentials stored in IT Glue when accessing remote devices. This removes the need for users to copy and paste sensitive log-in information when initiating remote sessions.

o VSA Agent Status on Network Glue Diagram: Users of Network Glue and Kaseya VSA can now view and filter by agent status on the network diagram to easily see if a VSA agent is online.

• VSA Connector for Compliance Manager: VSA users are able to collect data and send it to Compliance Manager through the Connector, eliminating the redundancy of having to input the same data in multiple places while ensuring organisations are adequately fulfilling compliance regulations.

• BMS Licensing integration with Compliance Manager: This integration updates billing information upon completion of a scan, providing detailed cost tracking to allow MSPs to better understand the ROI for each customer.

• RocketCyber integrations with VSA, BMS and Passly: RocketCyber is Kaseya’s newly-acquired managed SOC (security operations center) solution that provides 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring via a team of expert analysts who detect and respond to threats across endpoints, networks and cloud attack vectors. The VSA integration allows organisations to deploy RocketCyber across their entire infrastructure for continuous cybersecurity monitoring, while the BMS integration allows organisations to stay informed of security incidents through tickets in BMS. The RocketCyber integration with Passly provides single sign-on capabilities and allows RocketCyber to view sign-on data and flag issues that need to be addressed.

• Custom IT Glue reports in BMS: Users receive full business intelligence reporting capabilities for IT Glue data, allowing organisations to better understand the impact of documentation on service delivery.