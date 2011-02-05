Kaseya Latest Innovation Cycle Reveals New Workflow Integrations and Product Enhancements at Connect IT 2020

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Kaseya®, the provider of IT infrastructure and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), this week unveiled several new workflow integrations and product enhancements to the Kaseya IT Complete platform during its annual, global event, Connect IT 2020. On the heels of Kaseya’s momentous acquisition of Graphus come a lineup of key updates, further cementing the company’s dominance in the industry and its commitment to delivering a modern, comprehensive, workflow integrated, and cost-effective platform to serve all SMB IT needs.

IT Complete: ProfitFuel and BudgetFuel

At the core of IT Complete, Kaseya’s suite of IT tools for monitoring, management, security, cloud, continuity, compliance and more, are two core value propositions – ProfitFuel for MSPs and BudgetFuel for SMBs. For MSPs, IT Complete drives profitability by reducing software costs, increasing technician efficiency and powering all the essential IT services small businesses demand today through the delivery of revenue generating products. Similarly, IT Complete fuels a more efficient allocation of internal IT team budgets and resources, enabling technicians to do more with less and empowering them to better serve their SMB organisations. Overall, IT Complete eliminates the “space between”— the valuable time IT professionals waste moving between disparate applications and processes — thereby optimising profits for MSPs and budgets for SMBs.

New Workflow Integrations

• Enhanced Kaseya Fusion mobile app spans Kaseya VSA, Kaseya BMS and IT Glue — Kaseya Fusion is the industry’s first and only mobile application that seamlessly incorporates ticketing, endpoint management, IT automation and IT documentation into a single, mobile application. Designed to empower IT service providers to help their customers while on-the-go, technicians can now run agent procedures directly within Fusion to resolve tickets from anywhere, at any time. With Kaseya Fusion, techs can access all tickets, IT documentation and RMM capabilities from their mobile device to remediate incidents faster and deliver superior customer service.

• Kaseya Compliance Manager to Kaseya BMS - With Compliance Manager now able to create tickets directly in Kaseya BMS, users can more easily identify, track, audit and remediate compliance findings. Customers and stakeholders are notified of resolved compliance issues with automated reports, providing an automated audit trail. This integration gives MSPs and SMBs the ability to uncover compliance gaps on a continuous basis and justify ongoing managed services or internal IT budgets.

• Unitrends MSP Backup to IT Glue – Building on the previous integration of Unitrends MSP and IT Glue, this latest release provides Backup Coverage Reporting to ensure that all managed devices are backed up on a regular basis. Technicians can now easily compare the inventory of endpoints known in IT Glue with those devices that are being regularly backed up by Unitrends. With this update, MSPs can now drive additional revenue by discovering customer devices that are not currently backed up, and internal IT teams can save time by no longer manually confirming whether backups completed successfully.

Key Product Enhancements

• Kaseya VSA adds Remote Control Drag and Drop File Copy — VSA administrators can now easily copy and paste files and directories during remote control sessions via a simple drag-and-drop action, increasing technicians efficiency.

• ID Agent Passly Secure Identity and Access Management (IAM) adds Browser Extension — ID Agent users can now directly access Single Sign-On (SSO) Launch Pad and Passwords with this new browser extension, eliminating the need to first access the Passly web interface. Simply login to the browser extension using existing policies to securely access applications and credentials.

• ID Agent Dark Web ID adds Prospecting Enhancements — MSPs now have the ability to pull in company data, such as the number of employees, business type, estimated revenue and more, at Live Search to amplify their client prospecting and book of business. MSPs can increase their prospect-to-client conversion by going beyond checking for compromised credentials on the Dark Web. With a deeper level of intel about prospective clients, MSPs can better prepare for sales conversations.

• Kaseya Compliance Manager adds CMMC Compliance Module — Kaseya Compliance Manager now offers support for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance, a mandatory certification for businesses that bid on Department of Defense contracts. The Kaseya Compliance Manager for CMMC module greatly reduces the preparation and complexity of an audit by supporting gap identification and producing evidence of compliance that can facilitate the third-party auditing process. This allows MSPs to address issues ahead of an official audit and furthers their ability to reach the CMMC tier they desire.

• Unitrends MSP adds One-Touch Fleet Update — MSPs can now update all their Unitrends appliances through the Unitrends MSP portal without having to login to each backup appliance individually, simplifying backup management under a single pane of glass.

• Spanning Cloud Apps O365 adds Backup for Microsoft OneNote — The latest update from Spanning allows customers to backup and recover OneNote data from Office 365. MSPs can now broaden their service offering to include OneNote backup, while SMBs can protect even more important O365 data. Attendees of Kaseya’s Connect IT 2020 received a sneak peek of these updates during keynote sessions this week.