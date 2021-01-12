Kaseya Ends 2020 Empowering Customers with Best-in-Class Product Innovations to Thrive in a Post-COVID World

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

In response to the impact that COVID-19 had on the industry, Kaseya has continued to expand IT Complete, its workflow integrated platform of IT solutions, to ensure customers have constant access to the most cutting-edge solutions. With more than 78 workflow integrations and a bevy of new product innovations, IT Complete is the industry’s most comprehensive, fully integrated IT and security management platform available. .

The company also launched Kaseya Cares, a COVID-19 assistance program that helped businesses navigate government relief programs and provides access to direct financial assistance and complimentary business guidance and assistance via Kaseya Powered Services. To date, the program has assisted more than 4,500 customers and provided over $10 million in direct financial relief.

Corporate Momentum Milestones

• Enhancements to Kaseya’s security suite through Graphus acquisition and IT Complete product innovations. The acquisition of Graphus, an automated phishing defense solution, and the addition of new security offerings signal Kaseya’s continuous commitment to providing customers with the tools they need to deftly address any kind of cyber threat that comes their way. In 2020, Kaseya launched Spanning Dark Web Monitoring, a unique feature that not only backs up SaaS data, but also provides account takeover protection for Office 365 and G Suite accounts, and Passly, a three-in-one identity and access management (IAM) solution that combines single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA) and password management.

• Shift to world-class, virtual experiences. Kaseya welcomed more than 2,100 attendees to 80+ sessions at Connect IT 2020, its global user conference that was held virtually for the first time ever last year. Without the constraints of ballrooms and physical meeting spaces, Kaseya blew the doors off Connect IT to bring attendees a show that was bigger and better than ever before. Additionally, Kaseya hosted its first virtual product launch in May, which kicked off the company’s quarterly product innovation cycles.

• Expansion of Automation Exchange. Kaseya’s crowd-sourced marketplace for all things automation now boasts over 13,000 contributors with thousands of scripts, reports and templates. The automation exchange is the largest “app store” of automation in the IT industry.

Innovations

• New Kaseya products and integrations eliminate the “space between,” a dilemma where IT professionals lose time and productivity when shifting between various functions and applications. Kaseya’s Fusion Mobile App is the only mobile IT management tool that integrates the functions of Kaseya’s remote monitoring and management (RMM) product, VSA, its professional services automation (PSA) solution, BMS, and IT documentation, IT Glue, into a single mobile application. Overall, Kaseya released over 78 different integrations across its IT Complete platform and is actively adding six to eight new integrations each quarter with the goal of making the lives of IT admins simpler and more efficient.

Key integrations included:

• BMS and IT Glue – New “Suggested Documentation” automatically assesses tickets and guides technicians to the solution, reducing the time it takes to close tickets.

• VSA and BMS – New Auto-Remediation reads ticket data and leverages automated RMM scripts to resolve issues without technician involvement.

• Unitrends and IT Glue – Automates backup and disaster recovery documentation so IT always has real-time information on the status of their data across all of their environments.

• VSA and IT Glue – Eliminates the need to perform separate management and documentation tasks by enabling remote control, scripting and context-aware information across both products

• Advanced backup capabilities from Unitrends automate backups to make management easier and ensure that your data is there when you need it. Unitrends Helix, an AI-powered, self-healing SaaS remediation platform, monitors and automatically fixes the most common issues facing IT administrators when managing backups. With Helix, Unitrends users can more confidently ensure their backups succeed and free up their time for more innovative or revenue-building initiatives. Unitrends Cloud Backup offers unparalleled file recovery and protection from viruses, hackers, corruption and accidental deletion with direct to cloud backup that eliminates the hassle of managing local backup storage. Conditional alerts reduce the noise of backup alerts to only the ones you need to take action on. With this feature, customers can specify conditions for alerts, giving them complete control to determine when administrators need to take action. Lastly, Unitrends Uniview empowers customers to manage all backups from a unified portal to perform appliance, direct to cloud, and Microsoft O365 application backups.

• To continue its commitment to providing customers with tools to navigate an ever-changing compliance space, Kaseya released Compliance Manager for NIST CSF, the industry’s first comprehensive audit, assessment and analysis solution that allows users to automate compliance processes and documentation according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Cyber Security Framework (CSF). In December 2020, Kaseya also added to its Compliance Manager capabilities with new support for the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and an integration between Compliance Manager and IT Glue that makes documentation of compliance due diligence even more seamless. From the second quarter of 2020 to the year’s end, 798 new customers were using Compliance Manager.

• Two new RapidFire Tools solutions give administrators greater visibility into newly remote workforces. Early in 2020, RapidFire Tools Network Detective Work from Home (WFH) delivered a self-service portal that empowers employees working remotely to initiate a network and security scan that can be analyzed and documented by their companies’ IT support team before they connect to the corporate network. It then followed up with the RapidFire Tools Network Detective Microsoft Cloud Assessment Module, which is the fastest, most comprehensive Microsoft Cloud assessment solution on the market. It delivers critical visibility and enables better security and management of the Microsoft Cloud environment, including Microsoft Office 365 and Azure.

• IT Glue delivered enhancements to security and network visibility with:

o The Vault - With the Vault, IT Glue’s client-side encryption/decryption feature, total control is in the hands of technicians. All passwords are encrypted locally and can only be decrypted by a user-specific passphrase, providing another layer of protection to IT Glue’s ironclad security.

o Password Folder Security - This was one of IT Glue customers’ most requested features and now enhanced password folder security provides technicians the ability to easily organise passwords, eliminating the need to manage permissions. Password Folder Security saves valuable time, shifting the management of permissions to the folder level rather than being required to manage them separately.

o Ports and Connected To - Automatically documents switch ports as well as connections between devices.

o Active Directory Domain Role - See Domain Controllers on the Active Directory (AD) infrastructure. Easily troubleshoot, filter out devices that are members of the AD environment, and catch devices that have not yet been added to AD.

o Virtual Network Topology within Network Glue – Automatically discover virtual networks in addition to routers, switches and firewalls.

Industry Recognition

Throughout 2020, Kaseya and its products received several industry awards highlighting its unparalleled innovation and leadership, including:

• TrustRadius 2020 TechCares Award - for helping its customers navigate the business challenges due to COVID-19 through the Kaseya Cares program.

• Top Workplaces in South Florida by the Sun Sentinel – based on employee feedback gathered through the Sun Sentinel’s survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage. The survey uniquely measured 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization.

• 2020 American Cyber Award - for Innovative Product of the Year in Threat Detection – ID Agent, Passly

• CRN’s 100 Coolest Cloud Companies of 2020

• CRN’s 20 Coolest Data Protection Companies – for Unitrends Backup

• CRN’s 20 Coolest Cloud Storage Companies – for Unitrends Backup

• ChannelPro Readers’ Choice Award – for Best Remote Monitoring and Management Vendor, Bronze

• Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2020 by The Software Report - 50 exceptional CEOs as selected by The Software Report based on a review across key areas including company performance, workplace culture, product strength and strategic decision-making.