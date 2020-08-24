Kaseya Boosts IT Complete Security Suite with Acquisition of Graphus

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Kaseya® expanded the capabilities of its award-winning IT Complete platform by acquiring and integrating Graphus®, a powerful automated phishing defense platform. At a time when workforces are nearly 100% remote and cloud email adoption is at an all-time high, businesses have an even greater need for strong cybersecurity defenses to avoid devastating data breaches and financial consequences. With this acquisition, IT Complete now includes a simple, automated, powerful and cost-effective email security and phishing defense platform.

The Graphus solution uses patented AI technology to defend Microsoft Office 365 and G Suite inboxes from a variety of threats delivered via email, including phishing and spear phishing, business email compromise (BEC), account takeover (ATO), identity spoofing, malware and ransomware.

Since its 2018 acquisition of the market-leading Dark Web monitoring and security awareness training solution, ID Agent, Kaseya has continued to invest substantially in delivering comprehensive, cost-effective and innovative security solutions to its customers. Today’s addition of Graphus allows customers to augment their existing ID Agent Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Platform – including Dark Web ID, a Dark Web monitoring platform, BullPhish ID, a phishing simulation and cybersecurity awareness training solution, and Passly, a secure identity and access management solution – with Graphus’ automated email defense solutions.

Graphus can be activated in mere minutes across an entire network without any email routing changes and reduces the total IT ticket volume by integrating seamlessly into help desk operations through workflow automation. The Graphus solution provides three layers of defense for Microsoft Office 365 and G Suite emails:

• TrustGraph® automatically detects and quarantines any malicious emails that break through an organisation’s email security platform or existing Secure Email Gateway (SEG), so the end user never interacts with harmful messages.

• EmployeeShield® alerts recipients of a potentially suspicious message by placing an interactive warning banner at the top that allows users to quarantine or mark the message as safe with a single click.

• Phish911™ proactively quarantines suspicious emails for IT to investigate before an employee can be phished.

The solution’s intuitive and robust Graphus Insights Dashboard allows users to monitor for, investigate and take action on the detected threats in real-time. The reporting feature generates informative security metrics reports that MSPs can share with their customers and that internal IT teams can use in security briefings with their leadership.

Graphus will continue to operate as an independent business within Kaseya, led by Srivastava.