Kantara Approves Neustar Caller Authentication, Identity Verification and Digital Identity Risk as a Component Service

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Neustar Inc. announced its Caller Authentication, Identity Verification and Digital Identity Risk service has been approved by Kantara Initiative as a Component - Partial Service, conformant with NIST SP 800-63 rev.3 (Technical) Class of Approval at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) and Authenticator Assurance Level 2 (AAL2). Kantara is the leading global consortium improving trustworthy use of identity and personal data through innovation, standardization and good practice. As the provider of a Credential Service, approved by Kantara Initiative, Neustar can more effectively serve the federal market and address digital identity proofing and authentication service requirements with accurate, frictionless identity verification.

NIST 800-63-3 guidelines aim to decrease the risks of unauthorized access to individuals’ information by standardizing the security requirements for all citizen-facing applications that require a high degree of trust, beginning with digital identity verification. Designated within the Kantara NIST 800-63 rev.3 (Technical) Class of Approval, Neustar’s approval offers a trusted service to federal agencies.

Neustar authentication solutions accurately and seamlessly identify and authenticate the person on the other end of every interaction. For call center agents, Neustar Inbound Authentication securely verifies and authenticates an inbound caller’s identity before a government agency’s IVR system engages with the caller. For web users and those accessing digital services, Neustar Digital Identity Risk authenticates the consumer behind the device by automatically comparing the applicant’s submitted PII to device-based observations and corroborating the device information with the person’s offline identity data. Powered by Neustar’s OneID® – an unrivaled identity graph platform that enables resolution of virtual and physical identifiers by responsibly connecting people, location, and device data – Neustar authentication solutions reduce risk exposure and maximize efficiencies for government agencies, while also removing friction and improving the citizen experience for legitimate customers.

“As part of Kantara’s mission to improve the trustworthy use of identity and personal data in a secure, privacy-enabled connected world, we’ve developed criteria to assess an organization’s ability to meet the security and privacy controls for all U.S. federal information systems,” said Colin Wallis, executive director of the Kantara Initiative. “Neustar’s Caller Authentication, Identity Verification and Digital Identity Risk service has been assessed against Kantara service assessment criteria under NIST SP 800-63 rev.3 (Technical) Class of Approval, at IAL2 and AAL2, and it is approved as a Component – Partial Service. This Kantara Trust Mark provides assurance about Neustar’s digital and call center identity service to federal agencies and others looking to improve their authentication and fraud prevention strategies.”