Kameleon Security and Xilinx Collaborate on New Cybersecurity Solution for Servers, Cloud Computing and Data Centers

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Kameleon Security announced a collaboration with Xilinx, Inc. as well as plans to release a new cybersecurity product, the Kameleon ProSPU. The ProSPU is a state-of-the-art, Open Compute Project (OCP)-compliant cyber protection chip for servers, data centers and cloud computing.

OCP is an open standards organization, and the Security workgroup is developing specifications for data center security. At this week’s OCP Tech Week virtual event, OCP will release Version 1.0 specification for Root of Trust (RoT), which includes security documents for secure boot, attestation and common threats scope.

By combining secure FPGAs from Xilinx with Kameleon’s innovative technology, the collaboration introduces the industry’s first proactive Security Processing Unit (ProSPU) to enforce compute system security throughout a system’s lifecycle. Kameleon’s ProSPU protects the system at boot, through RoT, in adherence with OCP standards, and at runtime, by dynamically protecting and securing the computing platform.

Embracing transparency as a critical requirement for trustworthy security, Kameleon will release the source code for supporting peripheral attestation to the open compute community.

Both companies have been long-time members of OCP, and Kameleon is an active contributor to the Open Compute Security specifications.

Kameleon and Xilinx are working with ecosystem partners and customers towards the commercial launch of the ProSPU in 2021.