KPMG LLP Intelligent Data Privacy Offering Addresses California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) using Appian’s Low-code Automation Platform

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Through its strategic alliance, Appian and KPMG LLP formally announce a new offering that supports businesses impacted by the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).Built on Appian’s low-code automation platform, the offering helps companies quickly and intelligently respond to data privacy requests, while decreasing manual tasks that run the risk of errors.

The State of California is one of the first to approve new privacy laws and under the CCPA, consumers have the right to view their personal data collected by a company, delete their data, and opt-out of the sale of their data. As concerns around individual privacy rights increase, states across the country are looking to implement privacy regulations.

“Organizations are being held responsible in a new way for personal data and we are committed to helping them navigate these unchartered waters successfully,” said Orson Lucas, Principal, Advisory, Cyber Security Services, KPMG LLP. “We knew that it was important to develop an offering that made it possible for companies to meet the new requirements quickly and efficiently without interrupting day-to-day operations, so we turned to Appian’s low-code automation platform. With this new intelligent data privacy offering companies can properly manage the influx of customer requests, reduce mundane tasks, decrease human errors and validate it operates within regulations. It shows your customers that privacy is one of your top priorities.”

With the help of Appian, KPMG makes it possible for companies to act quickly and streamline the process as they respond to new privacy regulations. For example, a large U.S. retailer needed to comply with the privacy deadline and establish a business process outsourcing capability in just 6 weeks. Together, Appian and KPMG were able to help them meet that goal. Some capabilities of the Intelligent Data Privacy offering include enabling a client to develop a solution that provided the following:

• Managed In-take Channel: Allows customers to access, delete or opt-out the sale of their data

• Fraudulent Protection: Automatically filters fraudulent requests to help a client confirm proper access

• Customer Identity Verification and Automated Routing: Once the identity is confirmed the customer is automatically routed to the correct channel

• Data Collection: Service APIs initiate data discovery and collection for comprehensive and accurate view of information

• Data Reporting: Information is encrypted and portable spreadsheets list all data elements a company holds on an individual

• Safe and Secure: All reporting of data is encrypted to help confirm data privacy and integrity