KP Crisps cyberattack comment

February 2022 by Steven Wood, Director, EMEA, APAC, Carbonite + Webroot

KP Crisps cyberattack

“This incident highlights the devastating and long-lasting effects a cybersecurity attack can have on a business, as KP Snacks looks likely to face difficulty safely processing orders or dispatching goods for the foreseeable.

This should come as a stark warning on how vital it is for companies to invest in robust cybersecurity protection, to avoid these attacks happening in the future. Retail industries are often the most vulnerable to ransomware and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. Even just a few hours of disruption to systems can cause inconvenience to customers and lead to millions of pounds of losses.

To mitigate future attacks, organisations must step up and implement robust security systems, processes and staff training to ensure cyber resilience. One layer of defence is not enough to sufficiently reduce your organisation’s exposure to risk. It is crucial to build multiple layers of protection, detection and response into your infrastructure. Having these tight processes in place will help protect the business, services, and systems and help to uncover weaknesses before criminals exploit them.”