KOOKAÏ Selects GTT SD-WAN to Support Its Digital Transformation in Europe

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. announced that women’s fashion brand KOOKAÏ will deploy GTT managed SD-WAN and connectivity services for its 148 office and retail sites across France and Spain.

KOOKAÏ’s online business and shops in France and Spain have relied on GTT’s network for over a decade, supporting business-critical data flows such as inventory, orders and payment transactions. As KOOKAÏ moves into the next phase of its digital transformation, it will bring more contactless sales terminals, video and real-time marketing to enhance its in-store experience. It is also looking to innovate its online retail experience and manage the increased demand for internet shopping, which has grown dramatically in the past six months.

The managed SD-WAN service provided by GTT will ensure traffic is routed securely and optimally across KOOKAÏ’s network and support increased levels of user activity. It will also provide secure local internet breakout as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot in every KOOKAÏ location for customers and staff in stores. Offices and shops will be connected using fiber or broadband, with 4G backup for every site to ensure resilience.

“We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with KOOKAÏ, bringing the benefits of managed SD-WAN to support their digital business strategy,” said Ernie Ortega, CRO and interim CEO of GTT. “We look forward to continuing to support KOOKAÏ in realizing a unified retail experience for its customers with our cloud networking services.”