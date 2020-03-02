Juniper Networks announced that it has been selected by the Dr. D.Y. Patil Hospital & Research Centre in Pune

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks announced that it has been selected by the Dr. D.Y. Patil Hospital & Research Centre in Pune, one of Asia’s leading medical institutes1, for its network upgrade. This will greatly simplify the hospital’s network configuration, management and maintenance and allow it to deliver world-class, technology-enabled healthcare with zero downtime.

Founded in 1996, the fast-growing Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth University (DPU) has developed into a large network that encompasses nine medical and teaching institutions. The state-of-the-art, multi-specialty hospital in Pune itself stretches across 725,000 square feet, with provision for over 2000 beds, 13 basic outpatient departments (OPD), eight super-specialty OPDs and 31 operation theatres.

In line with the country’s push toward a Digital India, DPU was seeking a cost-effective and easy-to-manage network upgrade that could accommodate the healthcare industry’s rapid digital transformation. The requirements included the ability to not only support, but also futureproof the hospital’s digitization efforts, especially with initiatives such as the electronic health record system (EHR), picture archival and communications system (PACS) and the hospital information system (HIR).

Juniper Networks was selected for its ability to deliver a resilient, secure and highly automated architecture that could operate 24x7 with 100 percent uptime, while still allowing for scalability alongside the growth of the institute. This solution framework was crucial for significant improvements in treatment and recovery time, without negatively impacting the performance and availability of other critical healthcare applications.

Across a sophisticated network infrastructure, DPU has deployed comprehensive upgrades from Juniper, including the QFX5100 and EX4600 switches, while implementing an inside-out security model through Juniper Connected Security by deploying the SRX1500 services gateway. In addition, the Junos Space network management platform has allowed the small IT team to automate policies, configurations, change management and troubleshooting – all from a central location.

Since the Juniper Networks deployment, D.Y. Patil Hospital & Research Centre has seen 100 percent availability and an increase in network performance by over 60 percent. With Juniper’s proven network automation capabilities, the entire institute is now managed by only two engineers who supervise over 5000+ IT users across the campus.

1 Awarded at the 9th Asian Education Summit and Awards, April 2019 (New Delhi)