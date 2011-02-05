Juniper Networks Recognized as a Leader in Open, Programmable Switches for a Businesswide Software-Defined Networking Report

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks announced it has been has positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Open, Programmable Switches For A Businesswide SDN, Q3 2020, a new report published by Forrester Research, Inc. This detailed external assessment follows Juniper also being named by Gartner as a Leader in the data center earlier this month.

One of the Forrester report’s key takeaways identifies “single OS and extensible and programmable switching” as differentiators to building a businesswide SDN, which we consider to be a contrast to the inflexible solutions of many incumbents.

According to the report, “Juniper Networks recognizes that customers need more than technology and products and has developed various resources to educate customers on laying out their automation journey, increased the amount of education classes around programming and led various open-standards efforts to create open-networking fabrics. Customers that want to automate the entire network with a consistent OS, from the data center to the business edge should look to Juniper Networks.”

Forrester determined the leaders in open, programmable switches for businesswide SDNs by evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of 12 vendors across 32 criteria, grouped into three categories—strategy, current offering and market presence. Juniper received the highest score possible, a 5.0/5.0 in the Market Presence category, which includes three evaluation criteria: installed base, engineers and partners.