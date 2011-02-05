Juniper Networks Provides Deutsche Telekom with a Managed SD-WAN Platform to Deliver End-to-End Overlay Services to its Enterprise Customers

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks has partnered with T-Systems, one of the world-leading cross-manufacturer digital service providers, to create and deliver a managed SD-WAN infrastructure as part of an end-to-end service overlay solution for companies with complex network and connectivity requirements.

With this service offering, T-Systems is focusing on the adoption of modern enterprise networking with a secure, managed platform for the delivery of multicloud hosted applications, as well as delivering standardized services as managed SD-WAN overlay services, called Smart SD-WAN. Smart SD-WAN powered by Juniper is a cornerstone of an advanced, secure networking infrastructure, which is the foundation of T-Systems’ digital transformation strategy.

Having already secured a major European transportation brand as a flagship customer for these services, T-Systems is expecting its offering to provide a compelling proposition for a wide range of enterprises to deliver significant revenues to its business. Ultimately, T-Systems is committed to helping its enterprise customers navigate digital transformation by reducing complexity, managing costs effectively and increasing data protection capabilities. Furthermore, providing its customers with greater visibility into the network, as a core business asset, helps them achieve their digital goals more easily.

News Highlights:

To create this new offering, T-Systems has integrated a range of Juniper products including:

• Contrail Service Orchestration – a scalable and multitenant software platform that offers automated branch connectivity management and enables T-Systems to improve network service delivery, providing reliability and agility while extending visibility across its multicloud network.

• SRX Series Security Gateways – a range of SD-WAN customer premises devices delivering a comprehensive suite of layered security services that enable advanced defense against known and unknown threats.

• NFX Series Network Services Platform – secure, standards-compliant CPE devices that allows T-Systems to easily create and deliver network services to its customers.

• vSRX Virtual Firewalls - offering the same features as Juniper’s physical SRX Series firewalls but in a virtualized form factor for delivering security services that scale to allow T-Systems to add cloud sites in an end-to-end multi-cloud SD-WAN service.

• All Juniper infrastructure runs on the Junos® OS with the one Junos experience optimized for the modularity, openness and programmability required of the new cloud era in networking. Built for reliability, security and flexibility, Junos automates network operations while furthering operational efficiency.

• A comprehensive Connected Security package, including Firewall User Authentication, Application Security, Unified Threat Management as well as Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, to strengthen network defenses. Juniper Connected Security makes these and other capabilities available throughout the network to automatically protect users and data.