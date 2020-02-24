Juniper Networks Expands Connected Security Portfolio

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks announced encrypted traffic analysis for Juniper Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) Cloud and SRX Series firewalls, as well as the integration of SecIntel to the Mist platform for wireless access. With these additions to the Juniper Connected Security solution portfolio, Juniper delivers a complete offering to secure all traffic within an organization, whether encrypted or unencrypted, throughout all parts of the network, whether access, campus, WAN or data center.

Encrypted Traffic Analysis

Encrypted traffic analysis is the latest feature to Juniper ATP Cloud and SRX Series firewalls, capable of detecting malicious botnet traffic that is “going dark” via encryption. It permits organizations greater visibility and policy control over encrypted traffic, without requiring resource-intensive SSL Decryption. For customers running Juniper SRX firewalls, it also does not require additional hardware or network changes to set up and manage.

Industry analyst firm Omdia estimates that as much as 70–80 percent of enterprise inbound network traffic is now encrypted, which is up approximately 20 percent from three years ago*. As decryption is fast becoming a technical challenge with the adoption of Transport Layer Security 1.3, traditional information security tools cannot readily identify threats hiding in encrypted traffic. To effectively detect threats — such as botnets — hiding within encrypted traffic, Juniper’s encrypted traffic analysis allows for meaningful inspection by detecting traffic patterns. In addition, in combination with technologies like SecIntel, encrypted traffic analysis provides a layered security approach that helps organizations reduce and manage risk.

Expansion of SecIntel to Mist

SecIntel for Mist represents a major step toward complete integration of wireless access into the Juniper Connected Security strategy. Mist customers can now get threat alerts detected by Juniper SRX Series Firewalls and ATP Cloud, allowing administrators to quickly assess security risks when users and devices connect to wireless networks and take appropriate action via the Mist cloud or APIs, such as quarantining or enforcing policies.

This adds another layer of security to the robust mechanisms already in place within the Mist WLAN platform and builds upon Juniper’s vision of a Threat-Aware Network that leverages AI in IT for tighter security, lower operational costs and optimized user experiences.

“The Marine Institute, Ireland’s national agency responsible for marine research, technology development and innovation, collects huge amounts of real-time data form a subsea observatory sitting below 20 meters of water. With Juniper’s Connected Security solutions, we’ve been able to ensure the security of our network, users and devices wherever they are – even under the ocean. Juniper Networks has truly allowed us to achieve our goal of effective network security enforcement with a platform with which we can look at our security from a total infrastructure perspective.”

Keith Manson, IT Systems & Operations Manager, The Marine Institute

“Encrypted traffic analysis is a critical capability that the industry needs now more than ever before and deserves consideration as a key component of a contemporary enterprise network and security portfolio. Juniper Networks is one of only a few vendors offering encrypted traffic analysis today and is differentiated because it offers network monitoring to detect malicious encrypted communication without having to decrypt the traffic. This approach provides a more efficient way for organizations to identify threats hiding in encrypted traffic tools and adds an additional layer of protection beyond traditional information security solutions.”

Eric Parizo, Senior Analyst, Omdia

With these updates, Juniper Connected Security continues to equip organizations with the tools to guard against the latest advanced cyber-security threats, automate information security tasks and combine multiple defenses in order to achieve a whole that is more powerful than the sum of its individual parts.

*Market Radar: Next-Generation Firewall Platforms, January 2020