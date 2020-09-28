Juniper Networks Announces Intent to Acquire Netrounds

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Juniper Networks announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Netrounds, a programmable, software-based active test and service assurance platform suitable for fixed and mobile networks for the entire service lifecycle.

Netrounds will enhance Juniper’s automated WAN solutions to further simplify operations for service providers and ensure positive end-user experiences. The proposed acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2007, Netrounds actively confirms that network services work as configured and continue to work during their entire lifecycle. Netrounds, which is vendor-agnostic, bridges the missing link between services and networks, providing assurance of the quality of service experience from a customer perspective, with insight to where problems originated when things go wrong. Whether it’s testing a 5G network slice before deployment or analyzing the impacts of a new cloud service being configured on edge infrastructure or troubleshooting and resolving performance degradation issues on an SD-WAN, Netrounds uniquely enables active testing and monitoring that’s orchestrated directly into software-defined virtual services.