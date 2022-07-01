June 30th – July 1st, 2022: ICT Spring goes « Beyond Frontiers » and unveils a new format in 2022

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

ICT Spring is a centrepiece of Luxembourg’s event calendar and one of the top European tech conferences. Organized by Farvest and hosted next June 30th and July 1st at LuxExpo the Box, the event will inspire delegates across a variety of important topics. Key areas of focus are the fast-growing FinTech industry, innovations and technologies building the future of the economy, European Sovereignty in Data & Cloud, Supply Chain initiatives, IT Security, HealthTech, entrepreneurship as well as Space technologies.

For its 12th edition in a row and, as an influential voice in the worldwide tech community, the aim of ICT Spring is to encourage emulation and networking between business decisions makers, innovation managers, startups, researchers and venture capitalists on a European scale. It is all about going “Beyond Frontiers”, the theme of this new edition, to design the world of tomorrow.

Bold brands featured in the programme

With the pandemic hitting the world and the resulting increased digitalisation of society, technology is redrawing the boundaries of all aspects of our lives, whether private, public or professional. All these new frontiers in business, security, healthcare, industry, privacy, will be highlighted during ICT Spring. Warner Media, N26, Google, SAP, Tech Crunch, Future World Foundation, UBS, Ferrero, Air Liquide are some of the great brands you will be able to share insights with in addition to the numerous international delegations gathering for the occasion. Participants will therefore learn about the next generation of content, why being present -or not- in the metaverse, new opportunities generated by NFTs, the secrets behind the mega event Expo Dubai 2020, the advent of ecommerce in Europe, last updates on cybersecurity threats and many other topical issues.

A dense programme and 3 key focuses per day.

Thematic half-days are proposed to visitors to fit with their profiles and favour networking with professionals:

• FinTech: The next chapter of finance; Data to unlock payments innovation and customer experiences

• Tech/ IT: Beyond Frontiers (Metaverse, NFT, next generation of content, future of economy), Cyber Defense and Incident Response; Digital Sovereignty powered by the Data and Cloud Economy; the digitalization of the supply chain

• Space: EU Technological Sovereignty empowered by secure connectivity; Accelerating the use of space for the benefits of the society

• HealthTech: the future of connected Healthcare; Bringing Care to Home

• Entrepreneurship: Empowering tech communities; The importance of measuring the evolution and development of ecosystems; Using innovation to address global challenges

Immersive experience to explore throughout the exhibition area

There is a time for learning but also for experiencing at ICT Spring! More than 50 startups are joining the exhibition area each year to feature the products and services revolutionizing the business. They are joined by official organisations from the Luxembourg’s ecosystem as well as great tech companies.

Virtual reality will be well represented at the event and brand-new experiences will be proposed to visitors such as exploring the worldwide brain by moving objects with the power of thought.

New this year, the exhibition area welcome international pavilions to focus on specific countries and tech hubs to discover what are the challenges they are taking up and the companies at the forefront of these changes.

Specific happenings to set the pace

The conference evolves with the times and, for this new physical event, Farvest, organiser of the event, is joining forces with the artist Sumo, the metaverse pioneer in Grand Duchy Mathias Keune and the Luxembourg’s dedicated Fintech centre LHoFT to offer to participants a unique dive into the world of NFT. For ICT Spring, Sumo - who recently designed Luxair’s Boeing 737 - is creating a unique NFT collection entitled "Beyond Frontiers”. During two days, visitors will be able to attend specific workshops and side events tailored for them with experts coming from all over Europe. Finally, ICT Spring will not be the same without its party the first evening. A not-to-miss event which enables visitors to enjoy Luxembourg’s nightlife and network with their peers in a festive atmosphere.

Luxembourg: a gateway to Europe

ICT Spring is strategically located in Luxembourg. It is easily accessible from European capitals and the country is leading the way in different key areas including -for sure- Finance, Digital and also Space.

It is the Eurozone’s leading financial centre, among the Top 5 green financial centres in the world and Top 3 in EU. It is also the 2nd largest investment fund centre in the world. There is no better way to be ahead of the trends that sharing insights with professionals from the financial industry in Luxembourg. The country was also one of the first EU Member States to believe in a new cloud vision, a European sovereignty in data and it officially embraced it back in March 2021 by launching its GAIA-X regional hub. Moreover, with the increasing amount and complexity of data generated nowadays, there is a growing need for computing power. In this context, Luxembourg launched in June 2021 one of the eight supercomputers hosted and tested in Europe, the so-called MeluXina, under the impetus of the EuroHPC joint undertaking.

Finally, in 2018, Luxembourg officially opened its Luxembourg Space Agency. Did you know that the world’s largest private satellite network was operated from Luxembourg?

The country is a land of opportunities. It is innovative, supported by solid public infrastructures, it benefits from a tailor-made legal framework and provide first-of-its-kind support programme. Step into the future, join the springers in Luxembourg next June 30th & July 1st!

